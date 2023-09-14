Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Potter, Scotland, Anderson, Doak, Aberdeen, Morris

Gossip graphic

Ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter, 48, has turned down the manager's job at Rangers and Lyon. (Sun)

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is backed to make new club Santos millions via a transfer back to Europe. (Herald - subscription required)

English-born Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson will not be returning to the Scotland fold after leaving the squad during the recent international break. (Express)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke could fast-track Liverpool's teenage attacker Ben Doak into the senior international set-up. (Times - subscription required)

Doak, 17, is prepared to patient for inclusion in Clarke's squad. (Record)

Clarke is wary of overhyping Doak. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Meanwhile, the Scotland boss will make "one or two" additions to his squad before next month's trip to Spain. (Scotsman)

Defender Ryan Porteous says Scotland will improve after being well beaten by England this week. (Herald - subscription required)

Ex-Ajax and PSV Eindhoven coach Aad de Mos backs Feyenoord to beat Celtic home and away in the Champions League. (Record)

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has been ruled out injured for 10 weeks. (Record)