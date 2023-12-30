Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Manhoef, Celtic, Aberdeen, Miovski, Hibernian, Hearts

Rangers lead the race for highly-rated Dutch winger Million Manhoef and are ready to spend £2.5m on the Vitesse forward. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed no new signings are in the pipeline for the start of the January transfer window. (The Scotsman)

Manager Barry Robson has warned clubs interested in striker Bojan Miovski that Aberdeen are under no pressure to sell. (Daily Record)

Rangers could only hope to beat Celtic under Michael Beale but Philippe Clement has his side believing, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian and Hearts will be without first-team regulars Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson for their final pre-winter break fixtures as the Australia quartet will be expected to report for international duty on Monday. (Scottish Sun)

Captain Callum McGregor has backed striker Kyogo Furuhashi to help Celtic deliver another statement Old Firm win. (Daily Record)