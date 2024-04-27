Scottish gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Lundstram, Sima

[SNS]

Turkish club Trabzonspor have reached "an agreement in principle" to sign midfielder John Lundstram when his Rangers contract expires at the end of the season. (beinsports via Scottish Sun)

Rangers are more likely to pursue a permanent move for Abdallah Sima than fellow loan forward Fabio Silva. (Football Insider)

Hearts boss Steven Naismith will consider rotating goalkeepers Zander Clark and Craig Gordon to give both the chance of making the Scotland squad for Euro 2024. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, recently linked with Dutch champions Feyenoord, is worth "at least £10m plus add-ons", says former Pittodrie hero Joe Harper. (Press & Journal, subscription required)

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd includes Lewis Mayo in his Premiership team of the season and reckons Steve Clarke will be thinking about the Kilmarnock defender for a possible place in the Euro 2024 squad. (Scottish Sun)