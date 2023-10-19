Scottish gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Jewell, McCann, Robertson, Barnes

Rangers have approached Brighton and Hove Albion head of recruitment Sam Jewell, who is behind some of the Seagulls' biggest signings. (Star)

Sam Jewell has not been offered the director of football role at Rangers, according to Ibrox insiders. (Daily Record)

Chief executive James Bisgrove has denied Rangers gave too much control of the summer transfer window to previous manager Michael Beale. (Football Scotland)

Neil McCann would be an ideal for a coaching position at Rangers, says former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson. (Go Radio via Football Scotland)

Celtic trio Kyogo Furuhasgi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda could be involved in a Japan friendly on 1 January - just two days after the second Old Firm derby of the season and the day before a trip to St Mirren. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith is planning for in-form Alex Lowry to remain at Tynecastle all season even though Rangers have a recall option in January. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland captain Andy Robertson will be out of action at Liverpool for at least 10 weeks if surgery is required on the shoulder injury sustained against Spain last week. (Mirror)

With four more friendly dates to come in March and June, Scotland boss Steve Clarke plans to continue exposing his side to top level opposition even if it means his own win percentage takes a hammering. (Daily Record)

"It's not really a conversation going forward," said Steve Clarke when asked about a possible Scotland approach for Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes, who is currently out injured. "I like the squad I've got." (Scotsman)

Rory Wilson, 17, insists "top guy" John McGinn has a positive impact on all the young Scottish players at Aston Villa. (Herald - subscription required)