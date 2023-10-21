Scottish gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Souness, Green Brigade

Graeme Souness says it remains to be seen whether Philippe Clement can deal with the "unique experience" of being manager of Rangers after saying the Belgian was "very impressive at his interview and gave a great presentation". (Daily Mail)

Former Ibrox manager Graeme Souness, who helped with the new manager search, is set for a permanent Rangers return in an "advisory role". (talkSPORT via Scottish Sun)

Celtic have suspended Green Brigade tickets for away games pending a review as a row between the fans' group and club board escalates. (Scottish Sun)

Chif executive Alan Burrows insists Aberdeen fans aren't living in the past - and that they should be demanding silverware soon with a League Cup semi-final to contend with. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley says improvements to his diet have been a key factor in allowing him to perform at such a consistently high level this season. (Glasgow Times)

Frankie Kent reveals the key role Celtic coach Gavin Strachan played in turning him into the player who has become a massive fans' favourite at Hearts. (Daily Record)

Stunned Max Johnston, 19, admitted he burst out laughing when he was told about his shock Scotland call-up for last week's friendly in France. (Daily Record)

Dimitar Berbatov calls on Erik Ten Hag to return Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay to his starting XI after the Old Trafford "soldier's" recent form. (Betfair via Daily Record)