Scottish gossip: Outs and ins at Celtic?

Celtic will consider selling Kyogo Furuhashi this summer and want at least £25m for the Japan forward, 29, who has been linked with a move to England. (Football Insider)

Kyogo wants to "work hard overseas for as long as I can, and if I can come back someday, I'd like to come back to Japan". (Gifu-NP - in Japanese)

Neil Lennon believes it's "inevitable" former club Celtic will lose Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley, 23, this summer. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Celtic are considering re-signing Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong, 32, following his release by Southampton. (Football Insider)

Scotland coach Steve Clarke is confident Celtic's possession-based football will help Anthony Ralston integrate into the national team at Euro 2024 without any problem. (Herald - subscription)

Fabio Silva's father claims his son had the chance to join Celtic before he arrived at Rangers on loan from Wolves in January. (Record)

