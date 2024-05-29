Scottish gossip: Maolida unlikely to return to Hibs

Myziane Maolida says it is unlikely he will be returning to Hibernian next season but has thanked the Scottish Premiership club for giving him a platform to impress on a loan spell from Hertha Berlin that has opened up new opportunities for the 25-year-old Comoros international striker. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are showing an interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, but although Newcastle United and Aston Villa have watched the Denmark 23-year-old in the past, they currently have different priorities. (HITC)

Panama centre-half Jose Cordoba, the 22-year-old who was reportedly poised to have a medical with Rangers, is very close to joining Norwich City from Levski Sofia. (Nabil Djellit on X)

Leeds United are set to do “everything they can” to keep academy product Archie Gray, the 18-year-old right-back/midfielder who qualifies for Scotland, at the club this summer despite being susceptible to big-money offers after missing out on promotion from the Championship. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich are ready to make a move for Archie Gray, but Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are also keen on Leeds United's versatile 18-year-old. (HITC)

Former Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Barry Douglas has bid an emotional farewell at the end of the Scottish 34-year-old's second spell with Lech Poznan after they finished a disappointing fifth in the Polish top flight. (Scottish Sun)

League One club Stevenage want 23-year-old midfielder Dan Phillips, who is out of contract with St Johnstone, and are also tracking Malachi Boateng, the 21-year-old midfielder who has been on loan to Dundee from Crystal Palace. (The Courier)

Former Hibernian and St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan wants to return to Scottish football as the 28-year-old leaves Salford City after his season with the League Two club was cut short by injury. (Football Scotland)

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson is attracting interest from Stockport County, Bristol Rovers and MK Dons as he seeks a return to the UK, with the 22-year-old deciding against extending his stay in the Israel top flight after helping Ashdod avoid relegation. (Daily Record)

Tranmere Rovers are among several clubs taking an interest in 22-year-old Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Cameron Harper. (Daily Record)

Hamilton Academical are on the verge of signing 27-year-old goalkeeper Charlie Albinson, who is out of contract with Ayr United. (Daily Record)

Queen's Park have offered Stuart McKinstry a new two-year contract, but the 21-year-old midfielder is also wanted by Scottish Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle, as well as League One club Carlisle United. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Alexander Smith is close to agreeing his first professional contract at the Ibrox club until June 2027 after they fended off strong interest from Premier League clubs and Major League Soccer for the 15-year-old who is eligible for both Scotland and the United States. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

Former England striker Wayne Rooney has confessed he wished he had signed for Celtic during the new Plymouth Argyle manager's playing days. (The Overlap podcast)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed he is in talks with a club about a return to management, but the former Rangers boss has ruled out a second spell at Feyenoord. (Glasgow Times)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Ross Morrison has claimed their controversial decision to move their training base to Kelty in Fife is the only way to save the club after relegation to Scotland's League 1 as it would produce annual savings of £300,000 to £400,000. (Inverness Courier)

Queen's Park are poised to name Darren O'Donnell, the boss of a successful agency firm, as their new director of football. (Daily Record)