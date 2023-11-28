Scottish gossip: Kieran Tierney, Ross McCausland, Philippe Clement, Ryan Jack, Liam Scales

BBC gossip graphic and Kieran Tierney

Aston Villa are very interested in Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, the 26-year-old Scotland left-back who is on loan with Real Sociedad - and the La Liga club are also keen on signing the former Celtic defender permanently. (Football Transfers)

Rangers winger Ross McCausland has agreed terms on a new contract until the summer of 2027 despite growing interest from clubs in England and across Europe in the 20-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is keen to add a new left-back and striker in the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

Clement admits he could have a discussion with Ryan Jack regarding the Rangers midfielder's Scotland future after the 31-year-old picked up another injury on international duty. (The Herald)

Liam Scales hopes Celtic offer him a new contract despite the 25-year-old centre-half's performances this season leading to links with other clubs. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Frosinone have joined Serie A rivals Torino in the chase to sign Rocco Vata, with the 18-year-old winger out of contract with Celtic next summer and available for £350,000 in training compensation. (Daily Record)

Heart of Midlothian midfielder Jorge Grant says he was close to a move to England in the summer until discussions collapsed, leaving his family in limbo. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kevin van Veen wants to stay with Groningen but wonders if the Dutch second-tier club want him to move on after the 32-year-old striker fell out of favour months after joining from Motherwell. (Football Scotland)

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their interest in Jota because of injuries to Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic, with the 24-year-old available on loan from Al-Ittihad after his summer transfer from Celtic. (The Times)

Manager Nick Montgomery has challenged Josh Campbell to try and force his way into Scotland's Euro 2024 squad after grabbing his opportunity at Hibernian. (Daily Record)

Philippe Clement "will be massive" at Rangers, says Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, who was coached by the Ibrox manager at Genk. (Scottish Sun)

Tottenham scouts are keeping a close eye on 21-year-old Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who had a trial with Celtic in 2018 after impressing with boyhood club Shamrock Rovers. (Football Insider)

Former Hearts midfielder Ryan Stevenson would make a new contract for Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce a priority. (Daily Record)

Greenock Morton are ready to take former Rangers winger Josh McPake on trial, with the 22-year-old forward having been without a club since being released in the summer. (Football Insider)

Rangers cult hero John Brown has told Aberdeen boss Barry Robson to stop moaning about referees and sort out his players after the decision that led to James Tavernier's last-minute penalty leveller. (The Scotsman)