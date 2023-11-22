Scottish Gossip: Kent, Jota, Van Veen, Yilmaz, McCausland, Johnston, Kobayashi, Brown, Stevenson, Hanlon

Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent's salary demands are too much for Rangers after initial talks about a return to Ibrox for the 27-year-old winger, who will be allowed to leave Fenerbahce on loan in January only six months after leaving the Scottish Premiership club. (Gazete Vatan)

Ridvan Yilmaz's agent will meet with Rangers manager Philippe Clement and club officials in the coming days as the 22-year-old Turkish left-back weighs up his future because of a lack of game time. (Sports Digitale)

Kevin van Veen wants to return to the UK and says six or seven clubs have asked about signing him on loan in January with the 32-year-old having fallen out with Groningen head coach Dick Lukkien only six months since the striker's transfer from Motherwell. Van Veen also revealed that there was interest from Rangers before his return to the Netherlands. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers remain in talks with Ross McCausland, the 20-year-old who has now won his first Northern Ireland cap, over a new deal, but there is growing interest from Europe's top leagues in the winger who is out of contract next summer and who has been scouted by Brentford. (Daily Record)

Mikey Johnston hopes his man of the match performance for Republic of Ireland in their 1-1 draw with New Zealand could serve as a message to Brendan Rodgers as the 24-year-old winger battles for game time with Celtic, with whom he is out of contract next summer. (Daily Record)

Celtic centre-half Yuki Kobayashi, who has yet to make a competitive appearance under Brendan Rodgers, is a target for several J-League clubs as the 23-year-old prepares to return to Japan on loan in January but would be keen on a return to old club Vissel Kobe. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic midfielder and captain Scott Brown says he is back training, not with a view to a playing comeback, but for watching training sessions at clubs as he tries to figure out his next move after being sacked as Fleetwood Town manager. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery says there have been "no conversations" with Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon about extending their lengthy Easter Road careers beyond the end of the season but says he will continue to use the veteran defenders when needed. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Jota's chances of a transfer to Newcastle United have improved after the Premier League voted against a ban on clubs loaning players from within the same ownership group, with Al-Ittihad prepared to allow the 24-year-old out-of-favour winger to leave in January only six months after his move from Celtic. (Glasgow Evening Times)