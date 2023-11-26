Scottish Gossip: Ferguson, McCausland, Roos, Offiah, De Conde

Bologna sports director Marco Di Vaio says Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson is not for sale and will not be leaving in January amid speculation about interest from Serie A rivals Juventus in the 24-year-old for whom former club Aberdeen would receive 15% of any transfer. (Football Scotland)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement wants to an overhaul of the way the club deals with player contracts as he believes too many players who are in his first-team plans are out of contract at the end of the current season. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Philippe Clement says the balance of Rangers' squad is not right - with too many players in some positions and too few in others - and the manager is ready to fix it in January. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has suggested he has identified the positions he hopes to strengthen in the January transfer window. (Football Scotland)

Manager Philippe Clement hopes that the offer of further development as part of Rangers' first-team can persuade 20-year-old winger Ross McCausland, who has just earned his first cap for Northern Ireland, to extend his stay at Ibrox beyond next summer. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Celtic are stepping up plans to sign a new goalkeeper in January, with a senior player who can provide cover and competition for number one Joe Hart being their priority for the next transfer window. (Football Insider)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos is "relaxed" about being out of contract at the end of the season despite the club's desire to extend his stay, with the 31-year-old saying he is "happy" at Pittodrie but facing some "tough decisions". (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Odel Offiah's time with Heart of Midlothian appears to be over after the 21-year-old defender returned to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion and is likely to remain there indefinitely after suffering some medical issues during his loan stay in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Genk technical director Dimitri De Conde has announced he is staying with the Belgian club and will not be following former head coach Philippe Clement to Rangers to fill the director of football vacancy at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)