Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, O'Riley, Rodgers, Devine, Tavernier, Tierney

Scottish gossip - Matt O'Riley

Newcastle United have entered the race for Matt O'Riley, with Celtic expecting a Scottish transfer record bid to let the midfielder go. (Teamtalk)

Captain Callum McGregor, Matt O'Riley and Liam Scales were the only players spared in Brendan Rodgers' scathing assessment of Celtic's surprise 2-0 home defeat to Hearts. (Daily Record)

"We need players to help the squad," says Celtic captain Callum McGregor. "I'm talking quality coming through the door." (Daily Record)

Former striker Chris Sutton says Celtic aren't in crisis yet - but might be soon if manager Brendan Rodgers doesn't "take some responsibility". (Daily Record)

Rangers full-back Adam Devine, 20, has emerged as a potential target for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. (Daily Record)

Former Ibrox favourite Scott Arfield urges Rangers fans to appreciate captain James Tavernier while they can. (Herald, subscription required)

Ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown says he'd love to see Kieran Tierney make a return to the club but concedes the Scotland defender will have admirers "all over the world". (Scottish Sun)