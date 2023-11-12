Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Jack, Watson, Carey, Johnston

Scottish gossip - Kyogo Furuhashi & Daizen Maeda

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says "our first look is always from inside" as he aims to unearth another striker to cover for Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Oh Hyeon-gyu at the Asian Cup. (Scotsman)

There remains an outside chance Celtic results could help Rangers qualify for the expanded 32 team Fifa Club World Cup in 2025. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, 31, now into his seventh season at Ibrox, is "relaxed" about his contract situation, having signed his latest one-year contract extension in May. (Glasgow Times)

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has revealed he reported a Hibs fan over a "comment that shouldn't be made" during yesterday's defeat at Easter Road. (Sky Sports)

It's only a matter of time before Kilmarnock midfielder David Watson, 18, gets his chance at Scotland Under-21 level, says head coach Scot Gemmill. (Herald - subscription required)

Graham Carey admits it was fate he'd score the winner for St Johnstone against Ross County yesterday and says his family have been blown away by the support they've received after it was revealed his wife, Rachel Borthwick, is battling breast cancer for a fourth time. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic "continue to be a laughing stock" at Champions League level, says former Rangers and Scotland striker Kris Boyd after another heavy defeat away to Atletico Madrid. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke targets March friendlies with "a Pot One level team and maybe a Pot Three team", with one likely to be at home and one away. (Scotsman)

"It's crazy how quickly football can turn around," says Scottish teenager Max Johnston, who was on loan at Cove Rangers a year ago and is now playing in the Europa League with Sturm Graz. (Daily Record)