Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Lagerbielke, Kelly, Ferguson

Scottish gossip - Gustaf Lagerbielke

Gustaf Lagerbielke reckons he is good enough to play in the best leagues in Europe and the Swedish defender will review his Celtic future at the end of the season. (Aftonbladet via Scottish Football)

Celtic are close to agreeing a contract extension for midfielder Daniel Kelly, 18, who has broken into the first team in recent weeks, while talks continue with Liam Scales and Rocco Vata. (Daily Record)

Rangers have their sights on a new left-back, central midfielder and striker as they look to strengthen the Ibrox squad for the 2024-25 season. (Football Insider)

Uefa is bracing itself for the "extremely challenging" possibility of a Rangers v Liverpool Europa League final in Dublin, due to the huge number of fans who would travel. (Scottish Sun)

Fulham and Nottingham Forest are interested in Bologna and Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 24, who has scored six Serie A goals this season. (calciomercato.com - in Italian)

Steve Clarke is unsurprised Lewis Ferguson is being tipped to join a bigger club in Italy but the Scotland manager warns the "very consistent" Bologna star "I've got loads of pressing No 10s". (Glasgow Times)

Hearts will petition the Scottish FA for a 50-50 ticket split for next month's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers. The Tynecastle hierarchy want seats at Hampden shared equally after being denied in November's League Cup semi-final against the same opposition. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald wants an even allocation of tickets for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. (Press & Journal)

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein says there will be no contract negotiations until it is known which league Saints will be in next season. (Courier - subscription required)

Brighton and Scotland U21 midfielder Marc Leonard is wanted by Preston, Plymouth and Swansea. (Fabrizio Romano)