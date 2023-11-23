Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibernian, St Johnstone, Livingston, Curtis, Lennon

Scottish gossip - Sam Curtis

Celtic have sent scouts to watch St Patrick's Athletic right-back Sam Curtis, 17, amid interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham. (90 mins)

Brendan Rodgers reveals he demanded assurances on having the final say on Celtic signings before agreeing to return to the club. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein says he is looking forward to a few boos when he returns to Tynecastle with St Johnstone on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Captain Graeme Shinnie insists Aberdeen will be "up for it" regardless of the opposition after pundit Kris Boyd suggested Dons players will be extra motivated against Rangers this weekend. (Sky Sports)

Hearts are seeking a right-back as cover for Nathaniel Atkinson and Odel Offiah as well as a new attacker in the January window. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller backs Ross McCausland to have a successful Rangers career but feels Philippe Clement's side have yet to fill the void left by Ryan Kent. (Clyde 1 via Glasgow Times)

Manager Nick Montgomery is looking to use psychology to bring success to Hibs as he explained the methods that helped get former Easter Road favourite Jason Cummings believing in himself again during their time together at Central Coast Mariners. (Football Scotland)

"There's been no conversation about us going back to grass," says Livingston chief executive Dave Black, who explains it would not be cost effective to rip up the synthetic pitch and find somewhere else to train. (Daily Mail - subscription required)

Scottish football chiefs have been urged to bin organised displays before big matches at Hampden if they really want to win the war on pyrotechnics. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon could be set for a return to management with the Republic of Ireland after the dismissal of Stephen Kenny. (Scottish Sun)