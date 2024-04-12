Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee, Hearts, Glover, Gilmour, Idah

[Getty Images]

Celtic and Rangers are in the chase to sign Australia goalkeeper Tom Glover, 26, from Middlesbrough. (FTBL)

Newcastle United are interested in a summer deal for Scotland and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Billy Gilmour. (TeamTalk)

The Premiership winners will not automatically qualify for the group stage of the 2025-26 Champions League after Scotland dropped out of the Uefa coefficient rankings top 10. (Daily Record)

Dundee have held talks with Hibs and St Johnstone over a possible switch of venue for their twice postponed match with Rangers and have also asked St Mirren to 'name their price' over playing the game in Paisley. (Daily Mail)

Dundee will face a league disciplinary process regarding the problems with their pitch next week. (Daily Record)

Due to a precedent set in 2010 with Motherwell, it is likely Dundee will be fined at least £50,000 should they be found negligent in the handling of their playing surface by the league's governing body. (Glasgow Times)

Pundit Chris Sutton argues ongoing delays with the Dundee v Rangers fixture could "turn out worse for Celtic" in the title race if the Dark Blues have nothing to play for or lose home advantage. (Daily Record)

Former striker Frank McAvennie urges his old club Celtic to seal a permanent deal for on loan centre forward Adam Idah - if the price is right. (Scottish Sun)

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay warns Hearts fans that if the club doesn't sell out its allocation for Hampden next weekend, getting a 50-50 split for future semi-finals and finals may be in jeopardy. (Scotsman)