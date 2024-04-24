Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Pentz, Aberdeen, Leven, Barnsley, Hibs, Marc Leonard, Rangers, Goldson, Balogun

[BBC]

Celtic, Southampton and PSV Eindhoven are plotting moves to sign Austrian goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, who is currently on loan at Danish side Brondby from newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. (Football Insider)

Cameron Carter-Vickers plays down Celtic's three-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership and the defender is targeting six wins out of six to clinch a league and Scottish Cup double. (Record)

Former Celtic players Jonny Hayes and Charlie Mulgrew are in the frame for the club's under-18s head coach role. (Sun)

Rangers defender Connor Goldson turned down an approach to represent Jamaica in 2021. (Herald - subscription)

Leon Balogun believes Rangers team-mate Goldson "doesn't always get the credit he deserves". (Sun)

Balogun hopes he can get a new contract at Rangers after returning to the starting line-up in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts. (Record)

There have been no talks between Rangers and Balogun over a new deal as yet. (Scotsman - subscription)

Dundee defender Joe Shaughnessy has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. (Courier - subscription)

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven is among the candidates Barnsley are looking at to become their new head coach. (Record)

Hibernian may bring in a new technical director above director of football Brian McDermott and head coach Nick Montgomery, with the search spearheaded by Bill Foley's Black Knight FC as part of an ongoing review at Easter Road. (Sun)

Brighton and Scotland under-21 midfielder Marc Leonard is summer target for Cardiff City, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle. (Football Insider)