Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kvistgaarden, Kewell, Rangers, Lundstram, Hearts, McKay, Hibs, Boyle

Mathias Kvistgaarden has been capped up to Under-21 level by his country

Celtic are linked with Brondby's 21-year-old Danish striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, valued at £8.5m, in the January transfer window. (Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers suggests there may be work to be done in the January window if a number of his forward players are playing in the Asian Cup. (Herald - subscription required)

Meanwhile, the Celtic boss has confirmed there is interest from Japan in coach Harry Kewell and Rodgers will not stand in the Australian's way should he wish to leave, amid a reported link with Yokohama F Marinos. (Record)

Rodgers says there's interest in Kewell "from a couple of clubs". (Sun)

Midfielder John Lundstram is coy over contract talks at Rangers, with his current deal up at the end of the season. (Herald - subscription required)

Scout John Park has left Rangers following the arrival of director of football recruitment Nils Koppen. (Sun)

Former Rangers winger Amad Diallo, 21, could be loaned out again by Manchester United in January if he cannot force his way into the first team reckoning after recovering from injury. (Manchester Evening News)

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes believes the 10 other Scottish Premiership teams feel they can hurt Celtic and Rangers. (Record)

New Killie winger Gary Mackay-Steven feared his career was over after damaging the little-known lisfranc ligament while at Hearts. (Sun)

Winger Barrie McKay is willing to be patient for action as he returns from injury at Hearts. (Herald - subscription required)

McKay was concerned his season was over when an ankle knock was quickly followed by knee trouble. (Record)

Martin Boyle, who has just reached 300 Hibernian appearances, has converted his father from a Hearts fan to a Hibs supporter. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

Winger Boyle is buying into Hibs manager Nick Montgomery's philosophy, even though it is occasionally "heart attack football". (Scotsman - subscription required)

Former Aberdeen forward Joe Harper urges manager Barry Robson to drop some of his underperforming players in favour of Connor Barron and Ester Sokler. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Tony Gallacher is eager to make the most of a fresh start under recently-appointed St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. (Courier - subscription required)

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw says manager Derek Adams has the Staggies looking up the table. (Press and Journal - subscription required)