Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Idah, Rangers, Rodrigues, Trabzonspor, Barisic, Lundstram, Hearts, Friel, Dundee United, Moult

[BBC]

Celtic will need to pay £5m to land on-loan Norwich City forward Adam Idah on a longer-term arrangement. (Sun)

MacArthur FC winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues, 20, is a reported target for Rangers. (Record)

Coventry City have made contact with Rodrigues' representatives. (Football Scotland)

Elite Sports Ltd have been told to lodge £350,000 with a court before their £9.5m legal action against Rangers can proceed. (Sun)

Trabzonspor have agreed a deal to sign Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, 31, as a free agent this summer and the Turkish club are confident of recruiting Ibrox midfielder John Lundstram on a similar basis. (Record)

Head coach Steven Naismith believes Hearts have exceeded expectations this season. (Football Scotland)

Hearts have offered a new contract to Scotland Under-17 international Rocco Friel. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven tips forward Ester Sokler to have a big season next term. (Press and Journal - subscription)

Scottish Championship-winning manager Jim Goodwin praises Dundee United forward Louis Moult for paying for his own surgery to rebuild his career. (Courier - subscription)