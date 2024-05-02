Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Idah, Rangers, Rodrigues, Trabzonspor, Barisic, Lundstram, Hearts, Friel, Dundee United, Moult
Celtic will need to pay £5m to land on-loan Norwich City forward Adam Idah on a longer-term arrangement. (Sun)
MacArthur FC winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues, 20, is a reported target for Rangers. (Record)
Coventry City have made contact with Rodrigues' representatives. (Football Scotland)
Elite Sports Ltd have been told to lodge £350,000 with a court before their £9.5m legal action against Rangers can proceed. (Sun)
Trabzonspor have agreed a deal to sign Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, 31, as a free agent this summer and the Turkish club are confident of recruiting Ibrox midfielder John Lundstram on a similar basis. (Record)
Head coach Steven Naismith believes Hearts have exceeded expectations this season. (Football Scotland)
Hearts have offered a new contract to Scotland Under-17 international Rocco Friel. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven tips forward Ester Sokler to have a big season next term. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Scottish Championship-winning manager Jim Goodwin praises Dundee United forward Louis Moult for paying for his own surgery to rebuild his career. (Courier - subscription)