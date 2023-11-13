Scottish gossip: Brendan Rodgers, Kyogo Furuhashi, Philippe Clement, Odin Thiago Holm, Kris Boyd

Gossip graphic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Kyogo Furuhashi will not travel to Japan on international duty after the clash of heads that saw him replaced against Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes making a mess of their summer recruitment was the reason for the "embarrassing" defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. (Daily Record)

Rodgers has told Celtic midfielder Odin Thiago Holm he "needs to do more" to earn a regular starting place. (The Herald)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has hit out at the Premiership fixture schedule that gave his side a noon kick-off 62 hours after they beat Sparta Prague. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Scotland striker Kris Boyd believes it is a "sad indictment of the players" that Aberdeen will have no problem getting motivated for the visit of Rangers after being thrashed by Celtic. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen completely collapsed in injury time as their atrocious and unacceptable form at Celtic continued with a 6-0 thrashing. (Press & Journal)

Feisty Hibernian full-back Lewis Miller says the victory against Kilmarnock "was a little bit heated but there was nothing to it" and that new manager Nick Montgomery knows what to expect from him as he is "like my dad". (The Scotsman)

Former SPL referee Steve Conroy is baffled by VAR's failure to intervene after goalkeeper Shamal George's challenge on Ross McCausland was deemed a penalty in Rangers' win over Livingston. (Scottish Sun)

The international break will be used by St Johnstone management duo Craig Levein and Andy Kirk to bed-in their new ideas on the training ground, says Graham Carey. (The Courier)

Steve Clarke is hoping the Scottish FA can arrange a glamour friendly at Hampden next June so the Tartan Army can give Scotland a rousing send off to Euro 2024. (The Herald)

