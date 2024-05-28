Scottish gossip: 'Balogun signs new Rangers deal'

[BBC]

Leon Balogun, who was due to be out of contract with Rangers this summer, has signed a new one-year deal after a strong end to the season by the 35-year-old German-born Nigeria cap. (Scottish Sun)

Abdallah Sima has hinted he is ready to commit his long-term future to Rangers because Ibrox "feels like home" after the 22-year-old Senegal forward's season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he is entering the final year of his contract. (The Herald)

Rangers will have to pay £3.5m should they complete the signing of Adama Traore and discussions with Ferenvaros are at an advanced stage for the transfer of 28-year-old despite several European big names being interested in the Mali winger after he helped his side win the Hungarian league title. (Africafoot)

Panama centre-half Jose Cordoba is poised to sign for Rangers after the Scottish Premiership runners-up took time to decide whether to close the deal with Levski Sofia due to the 22-year-old's doubts about the move. (Matte Moretto on X)

Jose Cordoba will undergo a medical to complete his transfer to Rangers from Levski Sofia before joining the Panama squad preparing from the Copa America, with the Bulgarian club reportedly initially receiving £2m, plus £1.2m in bonuses, after interest from Norwich City passed in the centre-half. (Topsport)

Celtic are committed to securing Adam Idah on a permanent transfer after the 23-year-old impressed on loan, although Norwich City's sacking of David Wagner and search for a new manager could complicate the transfer of the Republic of Ireland striker who is valued at £6m by the Championship club. (Daily Record)

Having rejected the opportunity to sign Wilfred Ndidi as his contract ends with Leicester City, Atletico Madrid have made Celtic's Matt O'Riley and Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer their priorities to strengthen their midfield. (Rudy Galetti on X)

Atletico Madrid are considering moves for Celtic 23-year-old Matt O’Riley along with Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer and Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino, but none of the three are more advanced than the other as it stands. (Atletico Universe)

Celtic are evaluating whether to make a permanent move for Paulo Bernardo, with the 22-year-old having been told he is not in Benfica's first-team plans after his loan to the Scottish champions and available for £6m. (Ojogo)

Manager Russell Martin says Southampton are hoping to persuade goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to stay at the club despite the 34-year-old England cap attracting interest from Celtic and other suitors after he broke back into the side to help them win promotion to the Premier League. (Football Scotland)

Heart of Midlothian have prioritised signing a right-back/wing-back, right winger and defensive midfielder despite head coach Steven Naismith stressing they will not be big spenders this summer even though they secured European football. (Football Scotland)

Raith Rovers face competition in their attempt to sign Shaun Byrne, who is leaving Dundee after his loan spell in Kirkcaldy, with Dunfermline Athletic, Livingston, Partick Thistle and Larne also chasing the 30-year-old midfielder. (The Courier)

David Gray remains the favourite to be appointed Hibernian head coach after the 36-year-old impressed in his latest stint as caretaker and is likely to be interviewed alongside other applicants with the club also sitting on a bid of more than £2m from an unnamed French outfit for forward Elie Youan. (The Scotsman)

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Thorsten Fink, most recently in charge of Belgian side Sint-Truidense, and current Ajax assistant manager Michael Valkanis are not people Hibernian are currently planning to speak to regarding their head coach vacancy despite reports suggesting they would be interested in the role. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Jimmy Thelin has revealed what will drive him to succeed as Aberdeen manager after the 46-year-old signed off his spell in charge of Elfsborg with a 2-0 win over Halmstad. (Press & Journal)

Birmingham City have interviewed Alex Neil and the 42-year-old who has been out of work since leaving Stoke City in December is favourite to take over as the club’s new manager ahead of next season after they were relegated to League One under Gary Rowett. (Football Insider)

Angry Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans packed out an emergency meeting to discuss a protest strategy to reverse the decision to relocate first-team training to Fife following relegation to Scottish League 1. (The National)