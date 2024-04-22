Scottish gossip: Abdallah Sima, Alistair Johnston, Cyriel Dessers, Lewis Ferguson, Amadou Bakayoko

[BBC]

Abdallah Sima has given an optimistic assessment of the severity of the hamstring injury he picked up in Rangers' Scottish Cup semi-final win against Heart of Midlothian. (Daily Record)

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is still hopeful of making Scotland's squad for Euro 2024, with the injury he suffered at the weekend deemed less serious than initially feared. (Stephen McGowan on X)

Right-back Alistair Johnston has revealed he thought centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers had jinxed Celtic's Joe Hart during the goalkeeper's penalty dramatics against Aberdeen (Scottish Sun)

Rangers' semi-final hero Cyriel Dessers admits the flak that flew in his direction earlier this season had a detrimental impact on his confidence. (The Herald)

Celtic and Rangers will put on a thrilling end to the season - but both clubs need massive clear-outs in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers boss Philippe Clement must clinch at least one piece of silverware to avoid the same black cloud that followed Michael Beale into last summer. (Daily Record)

Thiago Motta, one of the rising stars among managers in Europe, says injured Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson "cannot be replaced" and has backed him to return better than ever. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Naismith says Hearts, including 18-year-old midfielder Macaulay Tait, can only benefit from another bruising Hampden experience against Rangers. (The Scotsman)

Dundee are keen to make Sierra Leone striker Amadou Bakayoko's stay at Dens Park a permanent one after his goals helped secure a top-six position. (The Courier)

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartemann believes his side has restored pride in the shirt following the monumental effort in the Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic. (Press & Journal)

Ex-Rangers manager Beale has revealed his next career move - launching a platform to help up and coming coaches on Instagram. (Scottish Sun)

