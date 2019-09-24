Scottish football ready to salute former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen before League Cup quarter-finals get underway

Celtic and Kilmarnock's minute applause in memory of former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen - PA

Three of the Glasgow sides are in Betfred Scottish League Cup action on Wednesday night and two of them – Celtic and Partick Thistle – face each other in a quarter-final tie at Parkhead. First though, the city will observe another melancholy football occasion when Fernando Ricksen’s funeral cortege makes its way from Ibrox to the Wellington Church in the west end, where Neil Lennon will be amongst the mourners for the former Rangers captain, who died from motor neurone disease last Wednesday at the cruelly young age of 43.

Lennon’s presence, along with the minute’s applause prior to Celtic’s league meeting with Kilmarnock on Sunday, extends a heartening trend which saw Rangers fans salute the Hoops’ Lisbon Lions - Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers - when the legendary pair passed away earlier this year. “It’s what we should be talking about because it gets overlooked sometimes,” Lennon said.

“There is intense rivalry but there is respect there as well - especially at a time of a desperately tragic situation. Fernando was a player of my era and I think it resonates more with me than it would with some of the older generation.

“Even though I knew he was unwell for a long time, it still comes as a big shock that he has passed on.” Last week the Celtic manager, along with chief executive Peter Lawwell, laid a wreath at the impromptu shrine to Ricksen which materialised outside Ibrox. “It was fantastic. I’ve been there previously on the anniversary of the Ibrox disaster and got a fantastic reception then as well,” Lennon said.

“You saw John Greig coming over to Celtic Park when Billy McNeill passed away and the reception he got. So, there is that deep-lying respect there. The fans sometimes don’t want to show it - but they really do have it.

“I’m not too sure about the Bill Shankly quote – football being more important than life and death - but it’s important to people in Glasgow both socially and culturally. That will never change, but we are talking about human beings here as well.

“Fernando was a brother, a father, a son - and he will be missed. I’ll be at the service on Wednesday in difficult circumstances.”

Football being football, it will resume its concern with the short-termism of competitive reward although, in Celtic’s case, the aim will be the lengthening of a winning streak of unprecedented duration. Should the holders retain the League Cup, it will represent a 10th successive trophy, but in Lennon’s case, one that he has not annexed as a manager.

Despite their current lowly status, Thistle present a hazard. They have a new management team in Ian McCall and Alan Archibald, the stadium will likely be no more than a quarter full and Celtic will give game time to the likes of Craig Gordon in goal, so there will be changes.

Lennon, though, will remind his players of the pressure and desire to maintain their winning habit. “Exactly. We will change it through necessity but the players coming in are champing at the bit to play,” said Lennon.

Rangers, meanwhile, have not won a trophy since 2011 but Gary McAllister has offered the Ibrox squad the example of Liverpool’s 2001 treble of League Cup, FA Cup and Uefa Cup as an example of how one success can spark more, as they approach this evening’s trip to Livingston.

“The Worthington (League) Cup victory when I played at Liverpool was the real catalyst to going on and winning that treble, without a shadow of a doubt,” said the Rangers assistant manager.

“Liverpool had gone a similar time without winning something, and the players built on it. Once you’ve got one it becomes a bit of a habit. We’re in four competitions. This is an early opportunity to try and get to Hampden.”

At Tynecastle, Hearts will be relieved and buoyant in the aftermath of their weekend derby win at Hibs when they play Aberdeen, who were 2-0 winners in Livingston on Saturday. “The supporters and players there will be feeling good about themselves,” said Derek McInnes, the Aberdeen manager.

“When Celtic and Rangers are doing their job in the league and recruiting well - and they’ve obviously got two very good managers in place - with the money they’ve got, it’s difficult for any team to compete with these clubs through the league, so the cups offer us the best chance.”

In the night’s other tie, Hibernian visit Kilmarnock, whose new manager, Angelo Alessio, now feels sufficiently secure to offer a warning to his beleaguered counterpart, Paul Heckingbottom. “I sympathise with him but my focus is only for my team,” Alessio said.

“Every manager is under pressure for results. I want to beat him as it is important for us to go into the semi-final.”