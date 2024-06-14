Scottish fans take over Munich central square ahead of Euros opener

A Scotland fan cheers in the city centre on Marienplatz ahead of the UEFA EURO Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland at the Allianz Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

The central Marienplatz square in Munich is firmly in the hands of Scottish fans ahead of their Euro 2024 opener in the city against hosts Germany later on Friday.

Thousand of fans peacefully took over the square to celebrate ahead of the match.

On Thursday, videos posted on social media showed Scottish fans drinking beer in bars and restaurants at Marienplatz and even a Scottish pipe band parade. The bagpipers were also spread all over the square.

The Marienplatz is not only a very central location in the city, but also the main station to catch the underground heading to the Munich Arena, where the match will take place.

