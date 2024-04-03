Scottish and English-qualified Burke signs for Saracens

[Getty Images]

Saracens have agreed to sign Crusaders fly-half Fergus Burke, who is both Scottish and English-qualified, on a deal to begin this summer.

The former New Zealand Under-20 international comes in as Owen Farrell prepares to leave the club for Racing 92 at the end of the season.

Reports suggested the SRU saw Burke as a potential successor to fly-half Finn Russell, with Glasgow Warriors previously linked with the 24-year-old.

He remains eligible to represent Scotland despite his move, but having missed out to England on another Scottish-qualified 10 recently in Fin Smith, Gregor Townsend may fear the worst.