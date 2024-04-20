Scottish Cup: Penalty 'maniac' Joe Hart centre of shootout drama as Celtic reach final

After being at the heart of the utterly enthralling events at Hampden, Joe Hart admitted: "I'm a maniac when it comes to penalties."

That was on show and then some when the former England international strode forward in the shootout to take Celtic's fifth penalty - one that would have secured his side's victory against Aberdeen and sent them into the Scottish Cup final.

But he skelped the woodwork. Sudden death it was, and sudden death saved him. Or rather, his own reflexes saved him.

In a quirk, or as the 37-year-old put it, "for once it paying off to be a goalkeeper" Hart went from culprit to hero as he smothered Killian Phillips' strike from the spot to spark Celtic delirium and Aberdeen devastation.

It's a save that ensured Hart and his team-mates will come back to the national stadium on 25 May as Celtic search for a record-extending 42nd success in the Scottish Cup in a game that will also pull the curtain down on a glittering career for the goalkeeper.

Should Hearts or Rangers, who meet in the second semi-final on Sunday, take Celtic the distance, will Hart be stepping again?

"100%," he said. "I'll always put myself forward."

'He's a very good penalty taker'

While Hart's trot to the spot raised eyebrows, Brendan Rodgers did not share such shock.

"We were going through it in the last couple of days and he was one of the designated takers, for the fifth one," said the Celtic manager, who remains unbeaten at Hampden after 10 visits.

"Joe is very upbeat and positive. I always say to players to take risks, and he is a very good penalty taker, we see it in training.

"He has taken it, he has missed it, but he didn't get down on himself, and ended up being the hero."

Hart's "courage and confidence" came up trumps and his experience helped too. And while this trophy-laden career draws to a close, Hart wants to be engulfed by all that's left of it.

"I've just wanted to be a part of everything," he added. "We are going to go right to the wire potentially in the league and now we have a date here at the end of the season.

"We've done nothing yet, but it's on course."

MacDonald believed Dons 'would go on to win it'

It was so nearly derailed, though. Aberdeen trail leaders Celtic by 43 points in the Premiership and are languishing ninth, but at times they displayed the hunger and fight Rodgers' side will need to show as they look to defend both trophies left up for grabs.

Hart was quick to heap praise on Aberdeen and was a master of understatement when saying they "made it tough" for the league leaders.

While the Dons' wait for success in the competition drags on beyond 34 years, stand-in captain Angus MacDonald could only ruefully reflect on what might have been.

When the defender rose to head the sixth goal of a remarkable game in the last minute of extra time - atoning for his error that had allowed Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn to make it 1-1 in the first half - he was convinced his side "would go on to win it."

MacDonald added: "It's 50-50 when it gets to penalties, isn't it? The boys did well to get it that far and we had our chances to win it. On another day they would go in.

"We are disappointed for the fans today because they have followed us everywhere this season. We have to take the positives from the game, we can't let our standards drop now."