Scottish Cup last 16: Holders Celtic at St Mirren, Rangers host Ayr Utd & Aberdeen welcome Bonnyrigg Rose

Holders Celtic will travel to fellow top-flight side St Mirren in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Viaplay Cup winners Rangers are at home to Championship Ayr United, while fourth-tier Bonnyrigg Rose face a trip to Premiership Aberdeen.

Last season's beaten finalists Inverness Caledonian Thistle will welcome top-flight Hibernian, with city rivals Hearts going to Airdrieonians.

The eight ties will take place over the weekend of 10/11 February.

Elsewhere, two other top-flight sides also face trips to Championship opposition as Motherwell are at Greenock Morton and Livingston travel to Partick Thistle.

Finally, Kilmarnock will host either third-tier Cove Rangers or non-league Brora Rangers, with both sides scheduled to play their postponed fourth-round tie on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).

Last-16 draw in full

Kilmarnock v Brora Rangers or Cove Rangers

Inverness CT v Hibernian

Aberdeen v Bonnyrigg Rose

Greenock Morton v Motherwell

Airdrieonians v Hearts

Rangers v Ayr Utd

Partick Thistle v Livingston

St Mirren v Celtic