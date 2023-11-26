Scottish Cup: Holders Celtic host non-league Buckie Thistle in fourth round, Rangers go to Dumbarton

Holders Celtic will host Highland League side Buckie Thistle in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Rangers also face lower-league opposition away to League 2 Dumbarton.

Top-flight trio Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts will all face fourth-tier sides.

The Dons go to Clyde and Hibs travel to Forfar Athletic, while their Tynecastle rivals are away to The Spartans.

Kilmarnock host Dundee in the round's only all-Premiership tie.

Fellow top-flight clubs Motherwell, St Mirren, Livingston and Ross County all have home draws as Well host Alloa Athletic, Stephen Robinson's Paisley side welcome Queen of the South, Raith Rovers go to West Lothian and Partick Thistle travel up to Dingwall.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone face a tough trip to Championship club Airdrieonians.

The ties take place on the weekend of 20 January next year.

The fourth-round draw in full

Ayr United v Kelty Hearts

Kilmarnock v Dundee

Greenock Morton v Montrose

Inverness CT v Broomhill

St Mirren v Queen of the South

Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers

Clyde v Aberdeen

The Spartans v Heart of Midlothian

Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Motherwell v Alloa Athletic

Ross County v Partick Thistle

Celtic v Buckie Thistle

Forfar Athletic v Hibernian

Airdrieonians v St Johnstone

Dumbarton v Rangers