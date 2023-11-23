Scottish Cup fourth round draw live on Sunday Sportscene

The Scottish Cup fourth round draw will take place on Sunday's edition of Sportscene (19:15 GMT, BBC Scotland).

Scottish Premiership sides enter at this stage, with Celtic the holders after completing a clean sweep of trophies last season.

Celtic have won five of the past seven editions of the tournament.

Third-round ties are played over this weekend, with BBC Scotland providing live coverage of Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers on Friday.

Sportscene presenter Jonathan Sutherland will conduct the draw, along with Craig Conway and Danny Swanson, 2010 cup winners with Dundee United.