Scottish Cup final may clash with FA Cup final - gossip

May's Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers could be scheduled at the same time as the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United. The Scottish FA are inclined not to move the kick-off to avoid a repeat of the row that followed delaying last season's cup final, when winners Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle started after City beat United at Wembley. (Record)

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers has scored more goals so far this season than Celtic counterpart Kyogo Furuhashi but former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd points out Kyogo has "done it in big games". (Sun)

