Scottish Cup: Dumbarton v Rangers faces pitch inspection, Falkirk & Inverness games on, Brora v Cove off

Brora's tie is the first postponement on a Scottish Cup weekend likely to be hit by the inclement weather

Dumbarton's Scottish Cup tie against Rangers is in doubt with the League 2 club planning a pitch inspection in the hours before Saturday's match.

The fourth-round contest is due to kick off at 17:30 GMT but the surface will be checked at 13:00 before it is decided whether the game will go ahead.

However, Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk and Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Broomhill (both 15:00) go ahead following a Saturday morning inspection.

Brora Rangers' game against Cove Rangers was postponed on Friday, with the club unable to clear their snow-covered pitch.

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen's Park in the Scottish Championship and Stirling Albion v Hamilton Academical in League 1 are also off because of frozen pitches.

Across the BBC banner