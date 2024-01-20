Scottish Cup: Dumbarton v Rangers faces pitch inspection, Falkirk & Inverness games on, Brora v Cove off
Dumbarton's Scottish Cup tie against Rangers is in doubt with the League 2 club planning a pitch inspection in the hours before Saturday's match.
The fourth-round contest is due to kick off at 17:30 GMT but the surface will be checked at 13:00 before it is decided whether the game will go ahead.
However, Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk and Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Broomhill (both 15:00) go ahead following a Saturday morning inspection.
Brora Rangers' game against Cove Rangers was postponed on Friday, with the club unable to clear their snow-covered pitch.
Dunfermline Athletic v Queen's Park in the Scottish Championship and Stirling Albion v Hamilton Academical in League 1 are also off because of frozen pitches.
