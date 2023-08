Scottish Championship ins & outs - who has moved in summer 2023?

Airdrieonians

In: Mason Hancock, defender (Aberdeen); Elliot Dunlop, midfielder (St Mirren); Nikolay Todorov, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Dean McMaster, midfielder (St Mirren, loan to permanent); Gavin Gallagher, midfielder (St Mirren).

Loan in: Josh O'Connor, forward (Hibernian); Murray Aiken, midfielder (Hibernian).

Out: Justin Devenney, midfielder (Crystal Palace, undisclosed); Callum Smith, forward (Raith Rovers); Euan Deveney, defender (Alloa Athletic); Bright Prince, forward (Albion Rovers); Josh Tran, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Joe Dixon, forward (Gretna); Salim Kouider-Aissa, forward; Lachie Byrd, defender; Jay Riley, defender; Lachie Byrd, defender.

Loan ended: Dean McMaster, midfielder (St Mirren); Ben Stanway, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Darren Jamieson, goalkeeper (Kelty Hearts).

Arbroath

In: Leighton McIntosh, forward (Cove Rangers); Kenan Dunnwald-Turan, midfielder (Straelen); Jay Bird, forward (Dagenham & Redbridge); Jess Norey, midfielder (Barking); Aaron Steele (East Fife, undisclosed); Craig Slater, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Jermaine Hylton, forward (Rushall Olympic); Mark Stowe, midfielder (Linlithgow Rose); Alasdair Adams, goalkeeper (Musselburgh Athletic).

Out: Lewis Banks, defender (Altrincham); Sean Adarkwa, forward (Wealdstone); Dale Hilson, forward (Stirling Albion); Cammy Gill, goalkeeper (Montrose); Kieran Shanks, forward (Peterhead, undisclosed); Dylan Paterson, midfielder (Linlithgow Rose); Bobby Linn, forward (Lochee United); Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, forward; Paul Komolafe, forward.

Loan ended: Dylan Tait, midfielder (Hibernian); Toyosi Olusanya, midfielder (St Mirren); Scott Bitsindou, midfielder (Livingston); Steven Hetherington, midfielder (Falkirk).

Loan out: Scott Allan, midfielder (Larne).

Ayr United

In: Aiden McGeady, midfielder (Hibernian); Jamie Murphy, forward (St Johnstone); George Stanger, defender (Alloa Athletic, undisclosed); Olly Pendlebury, midfielder (Aldershot Town, undisclosed); Francis Amartey, forward (Aldershot Town, undisclosed); Ahkeem Rose, forward (Weymouth); Robbie Mutch, goalkeeper (Edinburgh).

Loan in: Logan Chalmers, forward (Dundee United); Elicha Ahui, defender (Lincoln City).

Out: Dipo Akinyemi, forward (York City, undisclosed); Daire O'Connor, midfielder (Glentoran, undisclosed); Sam Ashford, forward (Cliftonville); Josh Mullin, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Jordan Houston, defender (Queen of the South); Michael Hewitt, midfielder (Hamilton Academical, undisclosed); Aidan McAdams, goalkeeper (Edinburgh City); James Dolan, midfielder (Stranraer); Kinlay Bilham, defender (Stenhousemuir); Michael Moffat, forward (Glenafton Athletic, loan to permanent); Jayden Mitchell-Lawson, midfielder; David Bangala, defender; Chris Maguire, forward; Alex Jeanes, defender.

Loan ended: Alex Kirk, defender (Arsenal); Reece McAlear, midfielder (Tranmere Rovers).

Loan out: Lyall Holding, defender (Glenafton Athletic).

Dundee United

In: Declan Gallagher, defender (St Mirren, undisclosed); Louis Moult, forward (Burton Albion); Ross Docherty, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Kevin Holt, defender (Partick Thistle); Liam Grimshaw, midfielder (Greenock Morton).

Loan in: Jack Walton, goalkeeper (Luton Town); Oliver Denham, defender (Cardiff City).

Out: Dylan Levitt, midfielder (Hibernian, undisclosed); Aziz Behich, defender (Melbourne City, undisclosed); Carljohan Eriksson, goalkeeper (Nordjaelland, undisclosed); Liam Smith, defender (Cheltenham Town); Darren Watson, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Adam Hutchinson, defender (Forfar Athletic); Jacob Comerford, defender (East Fife); Finn Robson, midfielder (Forfar Athletic, loan to permanent); Jamie McCabe, goalkeeper (Brechin City); Steven Fletcher, forward; Charlie Mulgrew, defender; Arnaud Djoum, midfielder; Ryan Edwards, defender; Ian Harkes, midfielder; Peter Pawlett, midfielder.

Loan ended: Jamie McGrath, midfielder (Wigan Athletic); Loick Ayina, defender (Huddersfield Town).

Loan out: Logan Chalmers, forward (Ayr United); Miller Thomson, midfielder (Montrose); Lewis O'Donnell, midfielder (Kelty Hearts).

Dunfermline Athletic

In: Michael O'Halloran, forward (St Johnstone); Kane Ritchie-Hosler, midfielder (Rangers, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Ewan Otoo, defender (Celtic, loan to permanent); Sam Fisher, defender (Dundee).

Loan in: Harry Sharp, goalkeeper (Dundee); Ben Summers, midfielder (Celtic).

Out: Kevin O'Hara, forward (Hamilton Academical); Nicolay Todorov, forward (Airdrieonians); Kyle Macdonald, defender (Hamilton Academical).

Loan ended: Paul McGowan, midfielder (Dundee); Robbie Mahon, midfielder (Motherwell); Chris Mochrie, midfielder (Dundee United).

Loan out: Sam Young, defender (East Stirlingshire).

Greenock Morton

In: Alan Power, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Jack Bearne, forward (Liverpool); Calum Waters, defender (Kilmarnock, loan to permanent); Jamie MacDonald, goalkeeper (Raith Rovers); Steven Boyd, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Ryan Mullen, goalkeeper (Clyde); Kirk Broadfoot, defender (Open Goal Broomhill).

Loan in: Iain Wilson, midfielder (Queen of the South).

Out: Liam Grimshaw, midfielder (Dundee United); Efe Ambrose, defender (Queen of the South); Calvin Miller, defender (Falkirk); Reece Lyon, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); Carlo Pignatiello, defender (Dumbarton); Lawton Green, goalkeeper; Lewis Strapp, defender; Josh Gemmell, forward.

Loan ended: Brian Schwake, goalkeeper (Livingston); Ali Crawford, midfielder (St Johnstone); Ally Roy, forward (Glentoran).

Loan out: Michael Garrity, forward (Annan Athletic).

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

In: Charlie Gilmour, midfielder (St Johnstone); Adam Brooks, midfielder (Celtic); Jake Davidson, defender (Queen's Park); Luis Longstaff, midfielder (Cove Rangers); Harry Lodovica, forward (Aveley).

Out: Robbie Deas, defender (Kilmarnock); Scott Allardice, midfielder (Ross County); Steven Boyd, forward (Greenock Morton); Max Ram, defender (Gloucester City); Shane Sutherland, forward; Ben Woods, midfielder;

Loan ended: Daniel MacKay, midfielder (Hibernian); Jay Henderson, midfielder (St Mirren).

Loan out: Matthew Strachan, defender (Brora Rangers); Harry Hennem, midfielder (Clachnacuddin); Ethan Cairns, forward (Forres Mechanics).

Partick Thistle

In: Blair Alston, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Scott Robinson, forward (Kilmarnock); Wasiri Williams, defender (Swansea City); Wes McDonald, forward (Hartlepool United).

Loan in: Kerr McInroy, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Lewis Neilson, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Ben Williamson, midfielder (Rangers); Kieran Ngwenya, defender (Aberdeen); Tomi Adeloye, forward (Swindon Town).

Out: Scott Tiffoney, midfielder (Dundee); Kyle Turner, midfielder (Ross County); Danny Mullen, forward (Derry City); Darren Brownlie, defender (Dundalk); Gallagher Lennon, defender (St Mirren); Ross Docherty, midfielder (Dundee United); Kevin Holt, defender (Dundee United); Cammy Smith, forward (Morecambe); Billy Owens, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); Gospel Ocholi, midfielder.

Loan ended: Lee Hodson, defender (Kilmarnock); Cole McKinnon, midfielder (Rangers); Connor McAvoy, defender (Fulham).

Loan out: Ji Stevenson, midfielder (Clyde); Jamie Taggart, midfielder (Gartcairn); Sallu Turay, forward (Gartcairn).

Queen's Park

In: Robin Veldman, head coach (Anderlecht); Jack Spong, midfielder (Brighton & Hove Albion); Will Tizzard, defender (Southampton); Jack Turner, midfielder (Southampton); Sam Kane, goalkeeper (Rangers); Rocco Hickey-Fugaccia, forward (Livingston); Ruiri Paton, forward (Queen of the South).

Loan in: Barry Hepburn, midfielder (Bayern Munich).

Out: Owen Coyle, head coach; Jake Davidson, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Lee Kilday, defender (Hamilton Academical); Gregor Nicol, forward (East Fife); Liam Brown, midfielder (East Kilbride); Calum Biggar, midfielder (East Kilbride); Callum Yeats, defender (Civil Service Strollers); Liam Brown, midfielder; Stephen Eze, defender; Lewis Moore, midfielder; Max Gillies, defender; Liam McQuaid, midfielder.

Loan ended: Malachi Boateng, midfielder (Crystal Palace); Connor Shields, forward (Motherwell); Euan Henderson, forward (Heart of Midlothian); Josh McPake, midfielder (Rangers); Marcel Oakley, defender (Birmingham City).

Loan out: Scott Williamson, forward (Cove Rangers).

Raith Rovers

In: Jack Hamilton, forward (Livingston, nominal fee); Keith Watson, defender (Ross County); Kevin Dabrowski, goalkeeper (Hibernian); Euan Murray, defender (Hartlepool United); Josh Mullin, midfielder (Ayr United); Dylan Corr, defender (Celtic); Scott McGill, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian, loan to permanent); Callum Smith, forward (Airdrieonians).

Loan in: Shaun Byrne, midfielder (Dundee).

Out: Jamie MacDonald, goalkeeper (Greenock Morton); Brad Spencer, midfielder (Falkirk); Tom Lang, defender (Falkirk); Greig Young, defender (Dumbarton); Ryan Nolan, defender; Connor McBride, midfielder; Luke Mahady, forward.

Loan ended: Isma Goncalves, forward (Livingston); William Akio, midfielder (Ross County); Kieran Ngwenya (Aberdeen).

Loan out: Andy McNeil, goalkeeper (Edinburgh City).