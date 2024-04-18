Scottish Championship: Dundee United v Partick Thistle to be live on BBC Scotland

Partick sit third in the table on 51 points, ahead of Airdrie on goal difference [SNS]

Dundee United against Partick Thistle will be televised live on BBC Scotland on the final day of the Scottish Championship season.

The final round of fixtures will all be played at 19:45 BST on 3 May.

The Tangerines, who could clinch promotion this weekend, will hope the game is a celebration of their title victory and a return to the top flight.

Raith Rovers, six points behind United with three games to play, face Inverness CT in Friday's live game.

If results this weekend mean the race is extended, United - who have a superior goal difference of 36 - could realistically clinch the title on Friday, 26 April at Airdrieonians in front of the BBC Scotland cameras.