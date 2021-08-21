Scottish amateur Louise Duncan just two shots off lead at Women's Open heading into final round

Louise Duncan is taking everything in her stride after her 68 took her to tied for fourth after three rounds at Carnoustie - GETTY IMAGES

The Fairytale of Angus might not have the most lyrical ring to it, but be sure if fans’ favourite Louise Duncan was to make history by winning the Women’s Open here on Sunday then the old grey town would be joyously lit up and covered in tinsel.

On a stellar leaderboard featuring some of the biggest names in the women’s game, the young amateur from West Kilbride stands out as a story apart.

Duncan, 21, was the only one who went out into the worsening, wet conditions wearing shorts, with her legs bared - “this is Scotland whatever anyone else might say, it might have been rainy but that was not cold,” she said - and when she holed the 15-footer on the 18th for a birdie and a 68, so she was alone in hearing cheers of that magnitude.

Except she revealed the rousing din escaped her. “It all felt a bit surreal,” Duncan said, after her gallant effort featuring six birdies and two bogeys. “It was that loud, but I almost didn't hear it. I don't know what I was thinking, my mind was scrambled. So it will be great to watch the footage back and just be able to relive that for the rest of my life.”

There might yet be rather more to savour on her Carnoustie highlights reel. On seven-under, the Stirling University student is only two off the lead - held by Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen - in what, ridiculously, is her first professional event.

Anna Nordqvist shares the third round lead with Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen on nine-under - GETTY IMAGES

Nobody from outside the paid ranks has won a female major for 54 years, when France’s Catherine Lacoste - heiress to her tennis champion father’s billionaire clothing range - prevailed at the US Women’s Open. (Spanish amateur Marta Figueras-Dotti lifted this title in 1982, but it was not recognised as a major until 2001).

It would be a remarkable double for the Women’s Amateur champion and the fact that Duncan allowed herself to stand at the back of the 18th green on Saturday and even discuss the prospect of winning shows the fantastical quality of her week so far.

“Yeah, I feel like how I played today, that I do have a decent chance,” she said. “If I can just keep the bogeys off the card then I'll have a good shot. If you’d told me I’d be saying this on Saturday then, yeah, I think it would have been daft.

“I wasn't even hitting it great last week and my aim was to make the weekend and try not to embarrass myself. I'm excited to get out there tomorrow and hopefully it blows a wee bit. In contrast to most of this field, I’ve only played links golf all year, so that definitely could be an advantage. But obviously I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, Carnoustie has a record for disasters. ”

What makes Duncan’s rise even more remarkable is that she did not bother to play competitively last year. “We had lockdown and I decided not to go play in the big amateur tournaments,” she said. “I just didn't really fancy risking it. And, yeah, that just helped me reset and get back to enjoying golf.”

In Duncan’s glorious dreamland there is one glaring negative. As an amateur, Duncan was reminded that she is not eligible to win any prize money. And with a £642,000 winning cheque in a record-breaking female major purse of £4.2 million that would be plenty to forfeit.

“Thanks for that,” Duncan said with a laugh. “I'll be drowning my sorrows tomorrow I think, tears rolling down my face. But whatever happens, happens. I'll just try to not look.”

In truth, while the Duncan miracle is now wondrously plausible, it remains improbable and that is because of the quality surrounding her on the scorecard. Nordqvist’s 65 was the best score of the week and the 2009 Women’s USPGA champion has the added incentive of forcing her way into Europe’s Solheim Cup, with this being the final qualifying tournament for the match to be played in Toledo in two weeks’ time.

In third, on eight-under, is US Solheim regular Lizette Salas, while alongside Duncan is former world No 1 Lexi Thompson and last year’s US Women Open winner Sei Young Kim. One further behind is world No. 1 Nelly Korda, as well as another former world No. 1 in Thailand’s Ariya Jutanagurn and another major winner in Canadian Brooke Henderson.

Add into the mix, England’s Georgia Hall, also on six-under, and this has the potential to be a classic Sunday, with the top 14 separated by just three shots going into the final round.

Hall has her own record to write, as England’s first multiple winner of this tournament. The 2018 champion, out in the final group, was sloppy in her own opening nine, but showed commendable courage in the pouring rain to come back in level par for a 73. If this was her “bad” round of the week, then Hall will still have her backers.

Perhaps Thompson is the favourite, with her local caddie, Paul Drummond, apparently limiting the stress of this sometimes over-emotional performer to a minimum. “It's been so beneficial having Paul on the bag, giving me great lines and bounces around the green which I would never play for,” Thompson said. “I'm very grateful to have him out there helping me out and keeping me nice, loose and just laughing the whole time. We are having a great time.”