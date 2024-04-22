Scottie Sheffler follows Masters win with RBC Heritage title, $3.6M prize

Scottie Scheffler earned his 10th career PGA Tour victory at the 2024 RBC Heritage on Monday in Hilton Head Island, S.C. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

April 22 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler continued his rabid run of golf success by carding a 19-under 265 to win the 2024 RBC Heritage title Monday in Hilton Head Island, S.C. The world No. 1 has now won four of his last five events.

Scheffler fired a 3-under 68 over his final 18 holes at Harbor Town Golf Links. The final round was suspended because of rain Sunday afternoon and later stopped again because of darkness.

"I got off to a slow start on Thursday, but played some really nice golf in the middle of the tournament," Scheffler told the Golf Channel. "Yeah, it's nice to be done."

Scheffler entered Monday with a score of 20-under, with three holes remaining. He made par on Nos. 16 and 17 and finished with a bogey on No. 18 to earn the tournament title and a $3.6 million prize.

Scheffler, who earned $3.6 million last week for winning the 2024 Masters Tournament, has won $16.25 million over the last 44 days.

Scottie Scheffler won more than $16 million from golf tournaments over the last 44 days. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

He started that lucrative run by winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational -- and its $4 million first-place prize -- March 10 in Orlando, Fla. A week later, he earned $4.5 million by winning the Players Championship on March 17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Scheffler then tied for second March 31 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. The five-way tie resulted in $553,735 in winnings for the world No. 1.

Scottie Scheffler won four of his last five events this season on the PGA Tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

He captured his green jacket -- and second career Masters title -- two weeks later at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Scheffler made 20 birdies and an eagle during his dominant, 36-hole run at the RBC Heritage. A double bogey on Thursday, in addition to Monday's bogey, resulted in his worst scores of the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler holds a significant lead in the 2024 FedExCup standings. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Sahith Theegala carded a 16-under 268 and finished second at the RBC Heritage, three strokes behind Scheffler. Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay carded matching 15-under 269s to tie for third.

Scheffler, who made his professional debut in 2018, now has 10 career PGA Tour titles. He won his first event in 2022.

Scottie Scheffler earned a $3.6 million prize for his first-place finish at the 2024 RBC Heritage. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the next tournament on the PGA Tour calendar. That competition will be held from Thursday through Sunday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. Scheffler is not listed in the field for the team event.

Scheffler's wife, Meredith, is due with their first child later this month. The PGA Championship, the second major of the season, will be held from May 16 to 19 in Louisville, Ky.