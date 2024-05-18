Who is Scottie Scheffler's wife, Meredith? What to know

It’s been an interesting month for Scottie Scheffler and his family.

On May 13, Scottie Scheffler posted that he and his wife, Meredith, had welcomed their first child. He shared the news on his Instagram alongside a sweet picture of their baby being held.

"Welcome to the world little one," the No. 1 golfer in the world penned, tagging Meredith Scheffler in the picture. "Your mom & dad love you so much."

Four days later, on May 17, the golfer was arrested after reportedly trying to drive around a fatal crash at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was competing in the PGA Championship.

According to an incident report obtained by NBC News, an officer stopped Scottie Scheffler and tried to give directions, but the golfer “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground." Scottie Scheffler was booked on four charges, including second-degree assault of a police officer, and released in time to play in the second round of the PGA Championship, where he was greeted by fans with thunderous cheers.

He also said in a statement shared on X by the PGA Tour May 17 that there was a "big misunderstanding" and he "never intended to disregard any of the instructions" given to him. The golfer added that he was "hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today."

Scottie Scheffler has mentioned in the past how he's leaned on his wife and faith when things get difficult, like when he was "so stressed out" the morning of what turned into his 2022 Masters win, Golf.com reported.

“She told me, ‘Who are you to say that you are not ready? Who am I to say that I know what’s best for my life?’” he said of how Meredith Scheffler comforted him. “So what we talked about is that God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, it’s my time."

Scottie Scheffler is a star on the PGA Tour whose wife is a close confidante. Read on to learn more about Meredith Scheffler.

The couple just welcomed their first baby

On May 13, Scottie Scheffler posted a picture of their newborn baby on his Instagram page, writing in part, "Your mom & dad love you so much."

The experience of seeing his wife give birth awed Scottie Scheffler, which he shared in a PGA Championship press conference earlier this week, according to the PGA Tour.

“I think it’s just wild watching Meredith go through that,” he said prior to the PGA Championship teeing off. “It’s just nuts. I don’t really know how to describe it, watching the little dude come out of Meredith, and we waited, and it was a surprise for us whether it was going to be a boy or girl, so being able to tell my wife that it was a boy, yeah, it was a wild ride.

"Extremely proud of Meredith after watching her go through that," he continued. "It’s nuts. I’m glad it was her going through it and not me because I don’t know if I could have done it. It was pretty nuts. Extremely proud of her, and the look on her face right after birth, she was just glowing, so proud of herself and so excited to have our little boy."

How did Scottie and Meredith Scheffler meet?

The pair met and began dating while attending Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas, which they talked about in an interview with Golf Monthly published in 2022.

“At the beginning of high school I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn’t take himself too seriously,” Meredith Scheffler told the magazine. “Even when he had amazing accomplishments, that wasn’t the most important thing about him.”

The couple met as freshmen, but began dating their senior year.

“I had to woo her for a few years,” he joked during a press conference for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Scottie Scheffler wife Meredith Scudder. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR / Getty Images)

Meredith Scheffler didn’t know a lot about golf when the couple first started dating

During a press conference for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Scheffler said his wife knew “zero” about golf when they met.

“I won the U.S. Junior in 2013 and in 2014, I had the opportunity to play in the Byron Nelson as a high school student,” Scottie Scheffler recalled. “I was at her house one day, we were hanging out with her dad or something, and the commercial came on TV. And she was kind of looking around. She was like, 'Wait a minute, isn’t that next weekend? Isn’t that what you’re doing?’”

It proved to be a lightning bolt moment for her.

“‘Wow, that’s cool,’” he recalled her saying.

They’ve been married since 2020

The couple tied the knot Dec. 4, 2020.

“Here’s to year 3 — happy anniversary Mere!” he captioned a trio of photos on Instagram from their big day, as well as one from when he proposed.

Meredith Scheffler has been her husband's caddie

Meredith Scheffler went to work as her husband’s caddie at one point during his run to the Master’s title in 2022.

“First timers at the Par 3 & it definitely lived up to the hype,” he captioned a quartet of photos of them on the course that weekend. “Mere is still working on cleaning the grooves…”

Scottie Scheffler's wife is his rock

Scottie Scheffler has said his wife stands by him, and that faith also plays a pivotal role in their lives.

“I cried like a baby this morning. I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do," Scottie Scheffler told Golf.com after winning the 2022 Masters tournament. "I was sitting there telling Meredith, ‘I don’t think I’m ready for this. I’m not ready, I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff, and I just felt overwhelmed.’”

He then explained how his wife comforted him during a time of need.

“(Meredith) told me, ‘Who are you to say that you are not ready? Who am I to say that I know what’s best for my life?’” he continued. “So what we talked about is that God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, it’s my time," he continued. "And if I shot 82 today, you know, somehow I was going to use it for His glory.”

Scottie Scheffler wife Meredith Scudder. (David Cannon / Getty Images)

Meredith Scheffler has her own career

Meredith Scheffler works as director of curating opportunities for Behind Every Door, which is a nonprofit based in Dallas. “We run community centers to help people discover their gifts and purpose, nurture those and then overcome barriers,” the website says.

“Everyone deserves to have dreams and goals and to be able to pursue those dreams and goals,” Meredith told Essential Golf.

“I believe everyone has unique gifting. I love being part of an organization that is showing kids their giftings and giving them a chance to not only discover those gifts but see who God created them to be.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com