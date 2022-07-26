Scottie Scheffler's successful season getting even more lucrative

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler can start cashing in even without playing before the FedExCup playoffs start.

Scheffler had such a dominant run that he already has clinched the No. 1 seed for the postseason. That means he has secured the $4 million bonus from the Comcast Business Tour 10, a $20 million program for the leading 10 players after the regular season.

And there’s sure to be more.

With two tournaments left in the regular season, Scheffler is leading the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, which all season has tabulated the best scores on risk-reward holes. Scheffler leads Open champion Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa.

Homa is playing the Rocket Mortgage Classic and would need a birdie and eagle at Detroit Golf Club, and then another birdie and eagle at the Wyndham Championship, which he is unlikely to play with the postseason to follow.

Scheffler would pick up an additional $1 million from Aon. And then he starts the chase for the $18 million first prize for the FedExCup. He has earned over $13 million in official tournament prize money this season.