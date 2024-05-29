Scottie Scheffler's arrest at PGA Championship in Louisville: What's happened so far

May 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Scottie Scheffler and his caddie walk off the 18th green after the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club.

Charges have been dropped against Scottie Scheffler, following his high-profile arrest outside the PGA Championship in Louisville.

But questions remain about what took place during the May 17 incident, where Scheffler was accused of assaulting a police officer.

Scheffler has called the situation a "big misunderstanding," while Louisville officials have remained mostly tight lipped — even as they face mounting criticism over a lack of body camera footage in violation of city policy.

Here's everything to know about the case.

Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested in Louisville?

Scheffler was arrested for allegedly injuring an officer during a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club, as he made his way to the second round of the PGA Championship.

Traffic in the area was limited while police investigated a fatal collision that took place around 5 a.m. on Shelbyville Road, where officials say a shuttle bus struck John Mills, who was working security at the event. The 69-year-old Crestwood resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest citation, Scheffler ignored directions from Detective Bryan Gillis while trying to bypass a traffic jam.

Police say Scheffler "accelerated forward, dragging Gillis to the ground" during the encounter, causing Gillis to suffer "pain, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knee."

Scheffler was arrested at 6:20 a.m. and booked into Metro Corrections on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler was quickly released from custody and went on to compete in the tournament later that day.

In a statement from his attorney, Steve Romines, Scheffler said he was "proceeding as directed by another traffic officer." He "stopped immediately upon being directed to and never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle."

Why is there no LMPD body camera footage of Scheffler's arrest?

Though LMPD policy requires officers to activate their body cameras “prior to engaging in all law enforcement activities and encounters,” Gillis did not have recorded footage of the confrontation.

LMPD launched an internal investigation into Gillis's actions, during which the officer admitted he "never powered up" his body-worn camera.

At a May 23 press conference, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Gillis was "counseled" by his supervisor over his failure to use his equipment, and the internal investigation was closed.

In its scathing investigation of LMPD published last year, the U.S. Department of Justice criticized LMPD for failing to impose meaningful consequences for officer misconduct. The DOJ specifically took issue with supervisors verbally counseling officers for failing to activate body-worn cameras instead of recommending formal discipline.

Where is the Scottie Scheffler police video?

Nearly a week after the incident, LMPD released two videos — one from an LMPD vehicle dash camera and one from a “fixed pole camera” across the street. However, the interaction described in the citation cannot be seen.

In the video from across the street, parked buses obscure much of view, though a vehicle can be seen slowly turning into Valhalla’s gate as a police officer in a reflective yellow jacket runs to catch up with the car.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said no other video from the incident — or other evidence — would be released until the conclusion of the legal process.

You can watch the videos below:

Who is LMPD Detective Bryan Gillis?

Gillis has been with LMPD since late 2007 and with the department's traffic unit since 2014.

Gillis was suspended in 2013 for performing “donuts” with an “intoxicated civilian” in his police vehicle in a business parking lot and for missing court dates, according to LMPD records obtained by The Courier Journal under Kentucky’s open records law.

Gillis has also been involved in four “at fault” accidents while operating LMPD vehicles, the most recent of which was in 2021. And he's been suspended for missing court appearances at least three times. His latest suspension for missing court came in 2012.

Throughout his tenure at LMPD, Gillis has received multiple letters of commendation for his service, with his most recent one dated May 21. In that letter, Gillis was said to have been part of a team that helped facilitate the flow of traffic for a funeral visitation service for a retired LMPD lieutenant's family member during heavy rainfall.

In November 2021, Gillis was part of a group of officers commended by then-Chief Erika Shields for issuing 108 citations during a four-hour operational period.

Where do Scottie Scheffler's charges stand now?

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell made a motion to dismiss all charges against Scheffler on Wednesday. The motion was accepted by Jefferson District Court Judge Anne Delahanty.

"Mr. Scheffler's characterization that this was 'a big misunderstanding' is corroborated by the evidence," O'Connell said.

Romines, Scheffler's attorney, said the golfer does not plan to file a lawsuit over the arrest.

