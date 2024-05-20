Scottie Scheffler's arraignment postponed after arrest during 2024 PGA Championship

A Kentucky court has postponed Scottie Scheffler's appearance after his incident Friday where he was charged with injuring a police officer and disobeying orders outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club, the host of the 2024 PGA Championship.

The professional golfer was handcuffed and jailed before the start of the tournament Friday, though he eventually made it to the course for his tee time. Scheffler was initially due to appear in court on Tuesday, but a judge postponed the case until June 3, according to a statement Monday from Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell.

Scottie Scheffler walks to the 10th tee from the practice ranges for the second day of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday, May 17, 2024.

“Today, over the objection of Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, the District Judge presiding in the case of Mr. Scheffler granted the defendant’s attorney’s motion to continue Mr. Scheffler’s arraignment from May 21 to June 3 at 9 a.m.,” the statement said. “Our office continues to gather information in the case.”

Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?

Scheffler reportedly tried to drive into Valhalla Golf Club while police were working a crash scene where a man was fatally struck by a shuttle bus near the golf course earlier in the morning. He reportedly tried to drive around the scene on a median when an officer instructed him to stop. At one point, an officer attached himself to Scheffler's car. When Scheffler did stop, officers forced him out of the car and arrested him.

What was Scottie Scheffler charged with?

Scheffler was booked on a second-degree charge of assaulting a police officer, a third-degree charge of criminal mischief, a charge of reckless driving and for disregarding signals from officers who were directing traffic. The assault charge is a felony. The other charges are misdemeanors.

Where did Scottie Scheffler finish in 2024 PGA Championship?

The No. 1 golfer in the world and a Texas Longhorns alumnus, Scheffler shot a 65 on the final day of the championship and finished tied for eighth. He won his second Masters Tournament earlier this season, which was his second major overall.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Scottie Scheffler's court date delayed after PGA Championship arrest