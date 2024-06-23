Scottie Scheffler wins 2024 Travelers Championship, becomes first player since Tiger Woods to win six times in a season

Windy conditions couldn’t slow the Scottie Scheffler Express this week in Connecticut.

Despite a blustery Sunday, Scheffler did what he’s done through most of the 2024 PGA Tour season — kept mistakes to a minimum en route to another title. Scheffler shot a 65 at TPC River Highlands on Sunday to finish at 22 under, capturing the 2024 Travelers Championship. In the process, the Texas native became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to win six times in a season.

The leaderboard was chock-full of big names as Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas were all within striking distance down the stretch. Tom Hoge also made a run, using six birdies on the back nine and three in his final four holes to get to 20 under for the tournament by virtue of a Sunday 62.

Kim was vying to be the 12th wire-to-wire winner at the Travelers Championship and the first since Jordan Spieth won in 2017, and although he played well he simply couldn’t equal the firepower of Scheffler. He made a tricky six-foot putt on the 17th hole to save par and give himself a shot by coming to the final hole trailing by one. It marked the best finish of the year for the 22-year-old Kim, and just his second top-10 of the season.

But in the end, it was Scheffler, who took command on the back nine by posting three consecutive birdies, starting on No. 13, to continue a season that has been one for the ages. He made par on 18 even after protesters came onto the playing surface before being detained by police.

Kim knocked in a 10-footer for birdie on 18 to force a playoff, but then made bogey on the first playoff hole while Scheffler made par.

Despite his big day, even Hoge knew the chances that Scheffler would falter down the stretch were slim.

“To be honest, I don’t know if I really felt like I had a chance to win at any point. Felt like I was trying to make as many birdies as I could,” said Hoge, who tied for third with Sungjae Im at 20 under. “There were so many great players ahead of me starting the day, Scottie, Xander, those guys been playing so well all year.”

Incredibly, Scheffler has finished in first or second place in eight of his last 10 starts. According to statistician Justin Ray it marks the first time a player has won six Tour titles before July since Arnold Palmer did so in 1962.

Finau, Thomas, Cantlay and Akshay Bhatia all tied for fifth at 18 under.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek