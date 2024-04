AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Scottie Scheffler is the 88th Masters Tournament Champion.

This is Scheffler’s 2nd Green Jacket as he previously won the tournament in 2022.

Scheffler will take home $3.6 million in prize money.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States embraces Jonathan Jakovac, caddie for Collin Morikawa of the United States,on the 18th green after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and caddie Ted Scott celebrate on the 18th green after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

