Scottie Scheffler wins 2024 Masters Tournament
Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters Tournament, continuing his dominant run.
Scottie Scheffler wins 2024 Masters Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters Tournament, continuing his dominant run.
Scottie Scheffler wins 2024 Masters Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
Augusta National is famous for its final-round pressure, and no one handles it better than Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
At 27, Scottie Scheffler joins of an exclusive club of two-time Masters winners.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but is ready to leave if his wife goes into labor.
Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will head out in the final group on Sunday at the Masters.
Scheffler is +400 to win his second green jacket and is getting nearly 20% of the money at BetMGM.
The 2022 Masters winner hasn't finished lower than second in any of his last three starts.
The world No. 1 is just one stroke back after Round 1 of the Masters.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
This week in golf: Scottie Scheffler saw two streaks end, and Bryson DeChambeau tried to roll back the rollback.
An incredible final hour of golf at The Players Championship ended with Scheffler atop the leaderboard.
Neal Shipley, a graduate student at Ohio State, spent Sunday at Augusta National walking with none other than Tiger Woods.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
The Thunder prevailed in a three-way race in the West with an emphatic season-finale win over the Mavericks.
Mark Pope wasn't Kentucky's first choice. But for the fans packing the stands at Rupp Arena Sunday, he was the right choice.
Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen complained about the quality of MLB's baseball after struggling in his outing versus the Los Angeles Angels.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.