Scottie Scheffler And Wife Meredith Welcome First Child

Congratulations!

Ben Jared / Contributor/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for two-time Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith as they have just announced the birth of their first child. Monday night, May 13, Scheffler took to social media to share the joyful news. His Instagram post simply states, “Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much.” The photo shows the newborn, swaddled in a white baby blanket and cuddled in his father’s arms.

AP reported that the Schefflers’ first child is a son and his name is Bennett and he was born May 8. Baby Bennett’s arrival comes just in time for his dad to play in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Scheffler had stepped away from competition after winning the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, the week after he snagged his second green jacket in Augusta.

Golf fans have been buzzing with excitement assuming that his absence from the tour meant that baby must be coming at any moment. Scheffler made headlines ahead of The Masters when he said he would be “out of here” if Meredith went into labor during the tournament. But of course, baby Bennett waited and his dad dominated the competition. Usually Scheffler’s wife is right by his side for the traditional victory walk from the 18th green to the scoring area, but of course she was home resting and waiting for baby. This time, the champion tapped his longtime caddie Ted Scott to share the historic moment with him.

Surely the birth of his first child has changed Scheffler’s life forever. But it doesn’t appear that the University of Texas grad has missed a beat as he enters into the Championship as the favorite, per the AP. Maybe Baby Bennett will be getting a new trophy to add to his nursery decor.

Congratulations, Schefflers!

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.