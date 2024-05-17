Scottie Scheffler tracker: How is world's No. 1 golfer playing after arrest at PGA Championship?

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, is playing Friday after a bizarre early-morning arrest in the wake of a fatal accident the PGA Championship on Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scheffler, 27, teed off his second round a little after 10 a.m. ET, hours after he was handcuffed and detained by police with multiple felony charges.

He shot 4-under in the first round at Valhalla and is among the tournament's favorites after his win at the Master's Tournament earlier this year. Scheffler is playing in a group with Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.

Scottie Scheffler (-5) birdies third hole

Scheffler sunk a 27-foot putt to birdie No. 12 and move back to 5-under for the tournament.

He's currently tied for seventh and four shots off the leader, Xander Schauffele (-9).

Scottie Scheffler (-4) bogeys second hole

Scheffler landed on the fringe with his first shot on No. 11, a 212-yard par 3.

He was left with a 5-foot par putt after his second shot and narrowly missed to drop back to 4-under.

Scottie Scheffler (-5) birdies first hole after arrest

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie, Ted Scott, walks to the driving range during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The world's No. 1 golfer has a birdie on his first hole of play at Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler stuck his third on the Par 5 No. 10 within three feet and knocked in his putt to move to 5-under and tied for sixth in the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler greeted by wild ovation, "Free Scottie" chants

Scheffler returned to Valhalla Golf Club on Friday morning and was greeted by ovations and words of encouragement from fans and fellow players.

Fans chanted "Free Scottie" and cheered loudly at No. 10, his first hole of the second round.

Scottie Scheffler statement after arrest

Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on from the practice range during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Scheffler released a statement regrading the incident to ESPN less than half an hour before beginning his second round at Valhalla Golf Club.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

Scottie Scheffler charges

The world's No. 1 golfer faces several charges after his early-morning arrest:

Second-degree assault of a police officer

Third-degree criminal mischief

Reckless driving

Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic

Scottie Scheffler arrested

Scheffler was handcuffed and detained by police around 6 a.m. after attempting to drive past a police officer in what could be a misunderstanding about traffic patterns.

Just before 5 a.m., a man was struck by a shuttle shuttle bus attempting to cross that road. The man was later pronounced dead. Because of the accident, the road leading to the entrance to the golf club was closed.

Scheffler was booked by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections at 7:28 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 8:40 a.m.

