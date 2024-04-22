Scottie Scheffler takes 5-shot lead into Monday finish at RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler’s likely fourth win of the year – and second straight – will have to wait until Monday morning.

Scheffler led by five shots and was through 15 holes when play was suspended for darkness Sunday evening at the RBC Heritage. Inclement weather rolled in earlier in the day, delaying play for 2 hours, 32 minutes.

The final round will resume at 8 a.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock, marking the second unscheduled Monday finish on the PGA Tour this year – and first since the Cognizant Classic in early March.

Scheffler, who has won three of his last four starts (Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players and the Masters), took the 54-hole lead with an 8-under 63 Saturday at Harbour Town. He chipped in for eagle on the par-5 second on Sunday before adding birdies on Nos. 5 and 13. He’s not dropped a shot since carding double bogey on his third hole of the tournament on Thursday, and he’s in position to post his 39th consecutive under-par round to begin this season.

Shot 2: In the water

Shot 5: In the hole for par



Scottie Scheffler maintains his 5-shot lead into Monday @RBC_Heritage. pic.twitter.com/sgeugmk9mo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 21, 2024

Wyndham Clark, who won a weather-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February and is twice a runner-up to Scheffler this year, is currently the clubhouse leader at 15 under. Patrick Cantlay and J.T. Poston are also 15 under, each through 17 holes, while Sahith Theegala is 15 under and grouped with Scheffler.