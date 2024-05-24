Scottie Scheffler struggles in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial

Scottie Scheffler struggled in Thursday’s opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 2-over-par 72 at Colonial Country Club.

Scheffler is tied for 79th place while Charley Hoffman sits atop the leaderboard after shooting a 5-under-par 65.

Scheffler got off to a good start and was 2-under after six before bogeying three of the next seven holes — including a triple bogey on the 13th hole on the newly renovated course.

However, much of the conversation surrounding the world’s No. 1 golfer centered around his arrest outside Valhalla Golf Course at last week’s PGA Championship after new footage was released by the Louisville Metro Police on Thursday before his tee time.

Scheffler declined to talk to the media after his round on Thursday.

In the video, you can see Louisville police detective Bryan Gillis running up to Scheffler’s car where he appears to hit the golfer’s window andexchange words with Scheffler before the golfer exited the vehicle and was arrested.

Gillis was reprimanded by his department for failure to turn on his bodycam during the incident.

The Scottie Scheffler arrest video looks like a total overreaction.



The camera is across the street, but you can see Scheffler turn left into Valhalla Golf Club.



It looks like the police officer runs alongside the car, jumps on the driverside door, and then arrests him.



Crazy. pic.twitter.com/5nzgUFfQIZ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 23, 2024

Scheffler was charged with felony second-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

The video doesn’t show the officer being dragged to the ground by the car as Gillis’ report initially claimed and it’s also unclear how Gillis’ pants were damaged beyond repair.