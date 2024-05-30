All About Scottie Scheffler’s Son, Bennett

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their first child together in May 2024

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty; Scottie Scheffler/Instagram Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith alongside their newborn son Bennett.

Scottie Scheffler recently won another title: Dad.

The professional golfer welcomed his firstborn child, son Bennett, with his wife Meredith amid the PGA Championship Tour in May 2024.

Scheffler, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, had been open about becoming a first-time dad in the weeks leading up to his son's birth. "I really can’t put into words what it means to be a father for the first time,” he told reporters of the major milestone in April.

At the time, Scheffler noted that he'd withdraw from the Master's Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14 in Augusta, Ga. if his wife went into labor. That fortunately wasn't the case, allowing him to secure another big win.

Scheffler went home to be with his wife when she gave birth and witnessed the arrival of his baby firsthand. Days later, he returned to play in the tournament at Valhalla Golf Club and shared with Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis the emotions he was feeling as a new dad.

"I had pretty high expectations of what I would feel like... and those are far exceeded," he began. "It's a pretty amazing feeling," he added, though he admitted it was "challenging" to leave home and compete.

Read on to learn more about Scottie and Meredith Scheffler's son, Bennett.

He was born in May 2024

Scottie Scheffler/instagram Scottie Scheffler posts photo of newborn son, Bennett, after his birth in May 2024.

Bennett was born on May 8, 2024. A few days later, Scheffler announced his little one’s arrival with a sweet post on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much,” he captioned the post, giving his followers a glimpse of the newborn swaddled in white as the first-time dad cradled him in his arms.

News that Scheffler and his wife were expecting came after Meredith debuted her baby bump at the Arnold Palmer Invitational — which he won — in early March.

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, maybe sometime when the baby is moving around in her stomach a bunch, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” Scheffler told PGA Tour Sirius/XM Radio, via Golf Week.



He added, “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma and then we’ll go from there.”

Scottie and Meredith opted not to know the sex of their baby beforehand

David Cannon/Getty Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, hold trophy after his one stroke win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 6, 2022.

Less than one week after baby Bennett’s arrival, Scheffler opened up about the day his wife went into labor. While many choose to know their child’s sex in advance, he said they opted to wait.

"I don't really know how to describe it… watching the little dude come out of Meredith,” the golf pro recalled of the childbirth experience when speaking at Valhalla Golf Club on May 13.

“We waited,” he continued. “It was a surprise for us whether it was going to be a boy or girl, so being able to tell my wife that it was a boy, yeah, it was a wild ride."

Scheffler praised his wife for her milestone life accomplishment. “Extremely proud of Meredith after watching her go through that,” he said. “It's nuts. I'm glad it was her going through it and not me because I don't know if I could have done it."

Bennett makes it hard for Scottie to leave home

Andrew Redington/Getty Scottie Scheffler plays his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024.

Scheffler is already experiencing the challenges of doubling as a professional athlete and a full-time dad. As the new father left home for tour shortly after Bennett's birth, he gave his newborn a sweet message.

"I told my little man when I was leaving, 'I don’t wanna leave, but I gotta leave,'" Scheffler said in an interview after playing a nine-hole practice round on May 13. "I'm called to come out here and do things to the best of my ability."



Scottie says being a dad is indescribable

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Scottie Scheffler on the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina on April 20, 2024.

Prior to Bennett's birth, Scheffler was at a loss for words as he talked about becoming a first-time dad after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14 in Augusta, Ga.

“I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament. I really can’t put into words what it means to be a father for the first time,” Scheffler told CBS of his excitement upon putting on the well-earned green jacket.

Scheffler, who won the tournament by four strokes, also shared a message for his wife after his victory: "I’m coming home. I’m coming as quick as I can. I love you."

He makes home ‘special’ for Scottie

Maddie Meyer/Getty Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, pose with trophy in February 12, 2023.

When speaking at the Valhalla Golf Club stop on the PGA Tour, Scheffler opened up about how quickly life is moving lately and all that he's accomplished.

“At home, it was a nice time to reflect a little bit on my career so far and where my life has gone," the athlete began. "I married my high school sweetheart and I always wanted to play professional golf, and now I'm here. I was sitting there with a newborn in my arms and the green jacket in the closet. It was a pretty special time I think at home."

