Scottie Scheffler Is Set To Make His Olympic Debut As He Leads Team USA In Paris

We think an Olympic medal goes nicely with a green jacket.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler is heading to the Olympics.

The current World No. 1 and reigning Masters champion will make his Team USA debut at the Olympics in Paris this summer.

The University of Texas grad will have some very illustrious company. Representing the Red, White, and Blue along with Scheffler is PGA champ Xander Schauffele, who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Also on Team USA is two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, who is currently ranked seventh in the world and was part of the U.S.’s Olympic contingent in 2020, and 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark, making his Olympics debut.

Per USA Today, the Olympic guidelines state "all players ranked among the top 15 in the world gain automatic spots – with no more than four players allowed per country. After that, players earn spots based on their positions in the world rankings over a two-year period through the recently completed U.S. Open – with a maximum of two spots for each country."

Scheffler's World Ranking No. 1 grants him the first automatic spot in the competition.

Golf only returned to the Olympic Games in 2016 and the U.S. has been well-represented in competition since then. “The United States is home to some of the best golfers in the world," USA Golf Executive Director Andy Levinson said in a statement. “Since the return of golf to the Olympic Games, Team USA has reached the podium on both occasions with Matt Kuchar earning bronze in Rio and Xander Schauffele bringing home gold in Tokyo. With such a talented team going to Paris, we feel confident in Team USA’s continued success.”

The Olympic golf competition will kick off August 1 at Le Golf National, per USA Today. No word on whether Scheffler’s grandmother will be joining him in Paris, but there’s no doubt his wife, Meredith, will give him one epic pep talk before he hits the first tee.

Let's go, Team USA!

