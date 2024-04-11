Scottie Scheffler Says He Will Withdraw From Masters If Pregnant Wife Goes Into Labor

"I'll be out of here.”

The No. 1 player in the world will be “out of here” if his wife goes into labor during the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion and favorite for the 2024 tournament, is expecting his first child with wife Meredith at the end of the month. Meredith, who usually caddies for her husband during the Par 3 contest, was unable to make the trip to Augusta National in Georgia.

"Meredith is resting up, we're a few weeks away," Scheffler, 27, said during the ESPN broadcast "We could not get the OK from the doctor."

When asked if he would withdraw from the legendary tournament should his wife go into labor a few weeks early, Scheffler was matter of fact. "I'll be out of here,” the University of Texas grad replied, per The Augusta Chronicle.

"I think [the] first child wins over quite a... over many things in my life," Scheffler added. “If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home.”

Scottie and Meredith met as students at Highland Park High School in Dallas. They dated through college, while she was a student at rival University of Texas A&M, and married in December 2020.

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” Scheffer previously said to Golf Digest. “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so, and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma, and then we’ll go from there.”

Scheffler isn't the only Masters competitor with a baby on the way. Former LSU star Sam Burns is also counting down the days until the birth of his first child with wife Caroline, due in just over a week. Like Scheffler, Burns vowed to withdraw from the tournament should his wife go into labor.



