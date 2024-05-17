Scottie Scheffler releases statement after Friday morning arrest at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler released a statement after he was arrested and charged with four counts following his arrest by Louisville police on Friday morning trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club for the second round of the PGA Championship.

The world's No. 1-ranked golfer was attempting to drive around an accident scene on the median of a road. Police attempted to clear an accident fatality when Scheffler's marked vehicle tried to avoid traffic. A police officer instructed Scheffler to stop, but Scheffler drove another 20 yards before stopping.

Scheffler was handcuffed and taken into custody, where he was released under his own recognizance. He was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a Class C felony), third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, which are misdemeanors.

Scottie Scheffler and caddie, Ted Scott, look on from the tenth tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship.

Here is the statement Scheffler provided to ESPN.com:

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Contributing: Estes Gentry, Tom Schad

