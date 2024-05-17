Scottie Scheffler releases Instagram statement following Friday arrest at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler released a statement to his Instagram page Friday morning in relation to his early-morning arrest while trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club for Round 2 of the PGA Championship.

The statement read in full:

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

A pedestrian was killed Friday morning when struck by a bus outside Valhalla. Scheffler was not involved in that incident.

When trying to navigate the traffic and get onto the course property, Scheffler was arrested by police and initially charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler was released from police custody at 8:40 a.m. ET and arrived at the course at 9:12 a.m. The second round was delayed because of the fatal accident and tee times were moved back an hour and 20 minutes. Scheffler teed off at 10:08 a.m.